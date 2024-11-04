Letters to the Editor Nov. 2, 2024

Treats and Trails thank you

The Brandon Township Public Library would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for hosting booths at our Treats & Trails event held at the Brandon Township Community Park on October 26th, 2024:

Brandon Township Parks and Recreation, The Friends of the Brandon Township Public Library, Wojo’s Greenhouse, The Ortonville Lions Club, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Michigan International Prep School, The Collaboration Station Autism Center, Orangetheory Fitness, Jason Gault Photography, Impact North, The Natural Speech Path, LLC, Ashley Mould-Village of Ortonville Trustee, The Oakwood Art Studio, and the Brandon Prevention Coalition.

Thank you all for a successful event!

Laura Fromwiller

Library Director