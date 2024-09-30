Letters to the Editor Sept. 28, 2024

Thank you

We would like to give a huge shout-out to the OCEF Bake Sale Team. These young ladies worked nonstop from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Septemberfest, talking to customers and telling them about OCEF, working at their booth as well as taking wagon loads of baked goods through the streets to sell at the car show and other areas. They helped set up and take down the booth and never lost an ounce of enthusiasm all day long. They set a goal this year to raise $1,500 for OCEF, and they far exceeded it, raising $2,134.45. They baked their hearts too. We would also like to thank the many volunteers who donated so many baked goods for the sale. This was the most that has ever been raised at the OCEF Bake Sale, We much appreciate customers who purchased all the treats too! Ortonville is a wonderful, generous community.

The OCEF Board