One winter night in ‘Almost, Maine’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— The Goodrich High School Theatre is transforming into Almost, Maine.

‘Almost, Maine’, by John Cariani, is a play comprised of nine shorter one-scene plays, all taking place in the almost-town of Almost, Maine one winter night.

“’Almost, Maine’ is special because it brings warmth, humor, and a touch of magic to the realities of love and relationships,” said technical director Patricia Whittaker. “Our cast has poured so much effort into understanding these stories and bringing them to life in a way that will resonate with everyone watching. I think the audience will really appreciate the emotions and humor woven through the scenes, and we’re excited to share this journey with them.”

The show follows various residents of Almost, Maine as they explore love, loss and connection with each other through metaphors that present in a literal way through each scene.

“When we discussed play options with the students this year, they expressed a strong desire to portray real people—characters who are relatable, facing the ups and downs of life just as we all do,” said Whittaker. “They wanted to connect deeply with the roles they’d be playing. Through our search, we found Almost, Maine by John Cariani, which perfectly embodies this idea. It offered exactly what the students wanted: the chance to portray genuine, everyday people with all their quirks and emotions.”

Each scene is a different set of characters, and Whittaker said the students were excited to bring the authentic and real characters to life on the stage.

“I especially enjoy how the play allows us to see how people in the same town are experiencing love in vastly different ways, yet they are all subtly connected,” she said. “One of my favorite moments is when the characters physically fall to represent “falling” in love—such a simple, beautiful way to bring that metaphor to life on stage. The students were excited about portraying people they recognize from their own lives. They’ve worked hard to develop these characters with depth and honesty, and they can’t wait to share their performances with the audience. It’s been a rewarding process for them to connect with the material in such a personal way, and they’re eager for the chance to make others feel that connection, too.”

See ‘Almost, Maine,’ at 7 p.m., Nov. 15-16, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, at 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich. Tickets are available online or at the door, $10 per person or $8 for students/seniors.