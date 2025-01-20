Ortonville DDA website reboot

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority has launched their revamped website. This was made possible by the Main Street Connected Grant from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

“The new website is already live,” said DDA President-elect Leanne Claxton. “We are still in the process of updating some of the info that was brought over from the old website and adding some new info, but is is functional and working great.”

Some of the new features on the website include a self-updating community calendar, simplified online event creation and management, a local business directory, and a simplified blog feature.

Part of the local business directory includes cross-promotion of their contact info, events, special deals and promotions. Currently the Ortonville Farmer’s Market and the Ortonville Community Historical Society have their profiles set up with offerings, their missions, and upcoming events.

“These profiles are free for our district businesses and partner organizations, and integrate easily with their existing website,” said Claxton.. “Businesses and other organizations in the district will be getting their invitations soon to create their own sites similar to the OCHS and the Farmers Market.”

The new platform, Locable, gears their websites towards Main Street communities, and recently merged with Distrix, which is the online mapping app that the DDA has been working to launch. It is also where the historic walking tour is housed.

To visit the new website, go to downtownortonville.org.