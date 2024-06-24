Perry Road pathway nears completion

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — A two year-long pathway project along the south side of Perry Road is nearing completion.

Construction of the two-mile section of the Iron Belle Trail from Atlas to Grand Blanc Township connecting the existing Gale Road trail and ending near Mancour Drive just east of the Grand Blanc Middle School, will be completed within the next week.

Interim Township Supervisor James Busch said contractors will do a walk-through on June 24 and complete some landscaping.

“There will be an official dedication in July when all those that worked to make this happen are available,” said Busch.

The project is directed by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

When funding becomes available, a final section of the project includes a bridge over Thread Creek via Mancour Drive then goes to the Grand Blanc Middle School.

The 10-feet-wide path requires a 14-feet swath with two-feet on each side of the trail.

Paulette Johnson, co-chair of the Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township committee was appreciative of the continued support for building trails.

“Our committee has worked hard to build the trails our residents have expressed interest in having built,” she said.

“With the recent final touches on the new Perry Road Iron Belle Trail extension heading to Grand Blanc Township, we are proud of the accomplishment and the continued support by the community.”

Without the support of our Atlas Township community and our partner Genesee County Parks and Recreation; trails like these would not be possible.

“We hope you will continue your support for additional trails in our beautiful township by voting ‘yes’ for the Pathways millage renewal that is on the ballot in the Aug. 6, election.”

In May 2021, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4469 which appropriated $37.8 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants that will support 76 recreation projects and land purchases throughout Michigan.