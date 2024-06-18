Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
TO THE RESIDENTS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP
The Atlas Township Board, at its regular meeting held on June 17, 2024, did adopt Ordinance
Number 24-01, An Ordinance amending article III, Section 300.310, of the Atlas Township Zoning
Ordinance pertaining to Nonconforming uses, structures, and lots.
This Ordinance shall become effective 7 days after publication. A complete copy of this
ordinance is on file at the Atlas Township Government Center, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, Michigan.
Lexi Christner, Office Administrator
Publish in The Citizen June 22, 2024