Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP

The Atlas Township Board, at its regular meeting held on June 17, 2024, did adopt Ordinance

Number 24-01, An Ordinance amending article III, Section 300.310, of the Atlas Township Zoning

Ordinance pertaining to Nonconforming uses, structures, and lots.

This Ordinance shall become effective 7 days after publication. A complete copy of this

ordinance is on file at the Atlas Township Government Center, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, Michigan.

Lexi Christner, Office Administrator

