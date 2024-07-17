Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JULY 15, 2024 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, K. Vick, J. Busch

Members Absent: None

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, S. Kell

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Public Hearing: Atlas Meadows SAD tax assessment.

3.) Approved March 25, 2024, special meeting minutes.

4.) Approved June 17, 2024, regular board minutes.

5.) Approved June 17, 2024, closed session minutes.

6.) Approved June 27, 2024, special minutes.

7.) Approved Disbursements reports.

8.) Adopted Resolution 24-32, Set the Special Assessment District tax roll for Atlas

Meadows Community Septic System.

9.) Adopted Resolution 24-33, Bikes on the bricks permit with Genesee County Road

Commission.

10.) Adopted Resolution 24-34, Charitable Gaming License Goodrich Wrestling Boosters.

11.) Approved the assessment amount of $420.00 for the Atlas Meadows Community

Septic System 2024 winter tax collection.

12.) Approved the Atlas Township Zoning Ordinance format and content updates as

recommended by the Atlas Township Planning Commission.

13.) Adopted the 2023-2024 fiscal year audit by King & King.

14.) Approve budget amended of 174,000 to GL 255-000.000-965.000 for pathway

construction.

15.) Adopted Resolution No. 24-34, Charitable Gaming License to Goodrich Wrestling

Boosters.

16.) Approved to reinstate personal days to 3 employees.