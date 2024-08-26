Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, K. Vick, J. Busch

Members Absent: None

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, S. Bullen, J. Vernier

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Amended July 15, 2024, regular meeting minutes.

3.) Approved August 13, 2024, special board minutes.

4.) Approved Treasurer’s reports.

5.) Approved Farmland Preservation Program PA116#24-001, 11021 Coolidge Rd.

6.) Adopted Resolution 24-36, Hire Erica Fink to the Atlas Fire Department.

7.) Approved the extension to the 2015-2024 lateral Sewer System Operations

Maintenance Agreement.

8.) Approved M-15 Heritage Route 2024 Dues, and appointed Jim Busch as

representative.

9.) Approved to hold a Public Hearing September 16, 2024, at 5:30pm at the Township

Board Meeting for the Aqua Weed Special Assessment District Tax Assessment.

10.) Approved Inova for payroll system and to cancel Paychex payroll system.

11.) Approved the Treasurer to open an escrow fund account with Oxford Bank to

process escrow funds for approved site plans.

12.) Approved the Atlas Fire Department to donate the old SCBA that is no longer in

service.

13.) Approved legal invoice for Attorney Lattie for a cost of $2,025.00.

14.) Closed session with Attorney Lattie

15.) Approved the mediation agreement for a cost of $1,650.00.