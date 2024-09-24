Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, J. Busch

Members Absent: K. Vick

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, S. Bullen, J. Vernier, N. Borst

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Amended August 19, 2024, regular meeting minutes.

3.) Approved naming the new Iron Belle Trail Boardwalk with a plaque after Paulette

Johnson for all her dedication and hard work for the pathways.

4.) Approved the Genesee County Sheriff and School Resource Contract renewal for 1

year with an additional deputy.

5.) Approved distribution of the draft Master Plan in accordance with the requirements

of the Planning Enabling Act.

6.) Postponed item 20 to request a Township Policy to be adopted for community room

usage for non-profit organization within Atlas Township.

7.) Approved an overage of $780 to resurface Walker Rd. total project cost to Aldridge

Trucking for $43,562.60.

8.) Closed session with Township Attorney for written opinion and property acquisition.