Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 at 5:30pm
7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548
Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, J. Busch
Members Absent: K. Vick
Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, S. Bullen, J. Vernier, N. Borst
The Board took the following actions:
1.) Approved the agenda as amended.
2.) Amended August 19, 2024, regular meeting minutes.
3.) Approved naming the new Iron Belle Trail Boardwalk with a plaque after Paulette
Johnson for all her dedication and hard work for the pathways.
4.) Approved the Genesee County Sheriff and School Resource Contract renewal for 1
year with an additional deputy.
5.) Approved distribution of the draft Master Plan in accordance with the requirements
of the Planning Enabling Act.
6.) Postponed item 20 to request a Township Policy to be adopted for community room
usage for non-profit organization within Atlas Township.
7.) Approved an overage of $780 to resurface Walker Rd. total project cost to Aldridge
Trucking for $43,562.60.
8.) Closed session with Township Attorney for written opinion and property acquisition.