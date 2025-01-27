Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2025 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, T. Yalkin, A. Moore, J. Busch, T. Butcher

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, S. Bullen, E. Klimek, A. Young

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Public Hearing: Atlas Township Recreation Plan 2025-2029

3.) Approved December 16, 2024, regular meeting minutes.

4.) Approved December 16, 2024, closed session meeting minutes.

5.) Approved Treasurers Report

6.) Approved Disbursements Report

7.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-01, Atlas Township Recreation Plan 2025-2029.

8.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-02, Retirement of Fire Chief Steve Bullen.

9.) Adopted Resolution No. 25-03, Hire Ed Klimek as Atlas Township Fire Chief.

10.) Approved legal invoice for David Lattie regarding court related work for a cost of $4,275.00.

11.) Approved the Fire Department to purchase booster hose, equipment for brush truck, 12 fire

brooms, and 2 indian packs for a total cost of $1,385.69.

12.) Reappointed Chard Carson, Nolan Epley, Jeff Gould, and Rob Tripp to the Construction

Board of Appeals for another 2 year term expiring 11/30/2026.

13.) Approved Michigan Chloride Sales for the Altas Township 2025 dust control .225 per gallon.

14.) approved delivery fee to Live Edge Artisan to deliver the oak tree conference table for a

cost not to exceed $500.00.