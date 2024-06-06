Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

June 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Absent with Notice: DePalma

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Brandon Township Fireworks Permit

Brandon Township Fireworks Sponsorship

Second Reading of Solar Energy Collectors Ordinance

Carlisle Wortman Contract Renewal

West Nile Virus Fund Program 2024 Resolution

Code Enforcement Appointment Resolution

Brandon Township Assessor’s Contract Renewal

Promotion to Part-Time Eligible for Sr. Center Van Driver

Community Foundation Gazebo Project – Grading, Concrete, and Sealing

Meeting Adjourned at 7:34 p.m.

