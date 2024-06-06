Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
June 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Absent with Notice: DePalma
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Brandon Township Fireworks Permit
Brandon Township Fireworks Sponsorship
Second Reading of Solar Energy Collectors Ordinance
Carlisle Wortman Contract Renewal
West Nile Virus Fund Program 2024 Resolution
Code Enforcement Appointment Resolution
Brandon Township Assessor’s Contract Renewal
Promotion to Part-Time Eligible for Sr. Center Van Driver
Community Foundation Gazebo Project – Grading, Concrete, and Sealing
Meeting Adjourned at 7:34 p.m.
