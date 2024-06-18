Public Notice: Brandon Township

Public notice Charter Township of Brandon COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS 2021 Program Year Reprogramming NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements a Public Hearing will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. to receive written and verbal comment regarding the reprogramming of federal CDBG funds as follows: Existing – 2021 Program Year Activity Number Activity Description Amount 731696 Public Facilities and Improvements $10,691.00 Proposed – 2021 Program Year Activity Number 730733 Activity Description Amount Fire Stations/Equipment $10,691.00 Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at 248-627-4915, 395 Mill St. for special services. Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk Posted in The Citizen Newspaper 6/22/2024