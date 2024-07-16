Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

August 6, 2024 ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of Brandon Township:

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in Brandon Township on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The

polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the following locations:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1025 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, in the Cafeteria – Enter to vote in the back

of the building (Use Cafeteria East Parking Lot–door #15)

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Living Water Church at Seymour Lake – 3050 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the qualified electors of Brandon Township will be voting for the purpose of

electing a candidate to the following offices: United States Senator, Representative of Congress 9 th District,

Representative in State Legislature 66 th District, Oakland County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff,

Clerk and Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner 7 th District,

Judge of Circuit Court 6 th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position, Brandon Township Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer,

Trustees and Delegate to County Convention

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an

application for an absent voter ballot. The deadline for registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot in person

at the Clerk’s Office for the Presidential Primary is August 5, 2024, by 4 p.m.

In addition, Early Voting will be available at the Brandon Township Municipal Offices, 395 Mill St., Ortonville 48462

starting Saturday, July 27, 2024, through Sunday, August 4, 2024. Hours for Early Voting are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each

day, except for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, when the hours will be from Noon until 8 p.m.

To comply with the Help America, Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in

Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the

township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk

