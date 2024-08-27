Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
August 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Budget Workshop – Brandon Township 2025 Police and Fire Budget
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Meeting Adjourned at 7:11 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk