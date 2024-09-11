Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
September 10, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Public Hearing: Truth in Taxation
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Millage Rates
Board of Review Appointment – Alternate
Zoning Board of Appeals Appointment – Alternate
Zoning Board of Appeals Re-appointment
First Reading of Glare and Exterior Lighting Ordinance
Munetrix Contract Renewal
Correction of Publication and Typographical Errors – Ordinances 184-21 and 185-21
Meeting Adjourned at 7:41 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.