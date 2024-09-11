Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

September 10, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Public Hearing: Truth in Taxation

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Millage Rates

Board of Review Appointment – Alternate

Zoning Board of Appeals Appointment – Alternate

Zoning Board of Appeals Re-appointment

First Reading of Glare and Exterior Lighting Ordinance

Munetrix Contract Renewal

Correction of Publication and Typographical Errors – Ordinances 184-21 and 185-21

Meeting Adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.