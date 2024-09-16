Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing October 8,
2024 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.
To consider the following ordinances:
1) Amendment to the Architectural Design Requirements Ordinance
Section 46-304
2) Short Term Rental (STR) Ordinance
Section 46-6 Amendment to Definitions
Section 46-204 Amendment to Rural Estate District (RE)
New Section 46-306
3) Accessory Dwelling Units
Section 46-6 Amendment to Definitions
New Section 46-251- Detached
New Section 46-252 – Attached
4) Amendment to Article X – Sign Ordinance
Sections:
46-6 – Amendment to Definitions
46-445 – Purpose and Intent
46-446 – Sign Regulations
46-477 – General Conditions
46-448 – Ground Signs
46-449 – Building Signs
46-450 – Outdoor Advertising Signs
46-451 – Computations/Measurements
46-452 – Temporary Signs
46-457 – Removal of Signs
Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 up
until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact
the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.