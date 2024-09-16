Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing October 8,

2024 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To consider the following ordinances:

1) Amendment to the Architectural Design Requirements Ordinance

Section 46-304

2) Short Term Rental (STR) Ordinance

Section 46-6 Amendment to Definitions

Section 46-204 Amendment to Rural Estate District (RE)

New Section 46-306

3) Accessory Dwelling Units

Section 46-6 Amendment to Definitions

New Section 46-251- Detached

New Section 46-252 – Attached

4) Amendment to Article X – Sign Ordinance

Sections:

46-6 – Amendment to Definitions

46-445 – Purpose and Intent

46-446 – Sign Regulations

46-477 – General Conditions

46-448 – Ground Signs

46-449 – Building Signs

46-450 – Outdoor Advertising Signs

46-451 – Computations/Measurements

46-452 – Temporary Signs

46-457 – Removal of Signs

Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 up

until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact

the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.