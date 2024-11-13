PUBLIC NOTICE

BRANDON TOWNSHIP/VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Brandon Charter Township and the Village of Ortonville are seeking public input regarding the Brandon

Township & Village of Ortonville 2025 – 2029 Joint Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Two separate hearings will take place as part of regularly scheduled meetings:

Public Comments are welcome at these meetings.

· Ortonville Village Council Meeting: 7:00 p.m. on November 25 at Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street.

· Brandon Township Board of Trustees: 7:00 p.m. on December 2 at Brandon Township Hall, 395 Mill St.

A draft copy of the plan has been available for review since October 26, 2024 and will remain available

through the date of the hearing. The plan can be viewed at the following locations:

· Brandon Township Hall, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI

· Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI

· The draft plan is also available online on each community’s website at www.brandontownship.us and

www.ortonvillevillage.com, or can be directly accessed at

https://www.calameo.com/read/005107673203975849d41 .

· For questions or comments, please contact: John Hug, Director of Parks & Recreation, (248) 627-4640,

jhug@brandontownship.us or Matt Ryan, Village Manager, (248) 627-4976,

villagemanager@ortonvillevillage.com

This meeting is open to all members of the public under

Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested

to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 or the Village Manager at (248) 627-4976 at least 72 hours

prior to the start of the meeting.