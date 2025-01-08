Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Amendments to Keeping of Animals Ordinance – First Reading

Amendment to Sign Ordinance – Second Reading

2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services Agreement Approval

Resolution for Deposits of Funds 2025

Meeting Adjourned at 7:28 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office

located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn

Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.