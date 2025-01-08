Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Amendments to Keeping of Animals Ordinance – First Reading
Amendment to Sign Ordinance – Second Reading
2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services Agreement Approval
Resolution for Deposits of Funds 2025
Meeting Adjourned at 7:28 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office
located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn
Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.