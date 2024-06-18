Public Notice: Goodrich

TRUCK ROUTE ORDINANCE NO. 2024-01

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH, MICHIGAN

An Ordinance to promote the health, safety and welfare of the people of the Village of Goodrich,

Genesee County, Michigan, by regulating the use of roads, highways, and streets in the Village by

commercial trucks, and to provide or designate routes on which commercial truck traffic is permitted; to

establish administrative requirements and prescribe procedures; to establish remedies, provide for

enforcement, and fix penalties for the violation of this ordinance; and to repeal all ordinances or parts of

ordinances in conflict therewith.

The purpose of this Ordinance is to regulate the orderly operation of trucks on the streets of the Village. The

primary objectives are to facilitate the transfer of goods and services by trucks to businesses and to preserve the

quality of life of the neighborhoods. Prime considerations involved with the purpose of this Section are: (1) the

safety of our citizens; (2) avoidance of unreasonable or unnecessary disturbance or reduction in property values

due to truck noise, vibration, and/or air pollution; (3) protection against the deterioration of those streets not

designated for truck traffic, and (4) adequate truck service to businesses and residences in an expeditious

manner, having due regard for economical vehicle operation.

WHEREBY THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH, GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:

Section I: Title

This ordinance shall be known and cited as the Village of Goodrich Truck Route Ordinance.

Section II: Definition of Terms, Commercial Truck

As used in this ordinance, including in this section, the following words and terms shall have the meanings stated

herein:

A. A “truck” as used herein, shall mean any “truck,” “truck tractor,” “semitrailer” or “commercial

vehicle” or combination thereof having an elected gross weight greater than 10,000 pounds or

used for the transportation of goods, wares, merchandise, raw materials, or materials which

have been processed although the manufacturing process has not been completed or there are

other steps to be completed in the manufacturing process. The words “truck” or “commercial

truck” do not include the following:

1. Bus, as defined by MCLA 257.4b;

2. School bus as defined by MCLA 257.57;

3. Authorized emergency vehicles, as defined by MCLA 257.2;

4. Motor home, as defined by MCLA 257.32a;

5. Farm tractors and other agricultural equipment, as defined by MCLA 257.16;

6. Utility service vehicles or vehicles used for construction in the Village while the

work is in progress;

7. Road construction and maintenance vehicles while being used for that purpose

inside the Village limits;

8. Authorized refuse trucks while making refuse pick-ups within the residential

districts of the Village;

9. All vehicles owned or leased by the Village; and

10. All vehicles used exclusively to transport personal possessions or family members for

nonbusiness purposes.

11. Private automobiles and pickup trucks.

B. “Enforcing agency: means this Village and/or any such other official(s) or agencies as may be

designated by the Village Council to enforce this ordinance, including, but not limited to

contracted law enforcement agencies.

C. Additional definitions. The term “Village” shall mean the Village of Goodrich. The terms

“elected gross weight”, “truck,” “truck tractor,” “semitrailer” and “commercial vehicle” shall

have the same definition as provided in the Michigan Vehicle Code, Act 300, Public Acts of

Michigan, 1949, as amended.

Section III: Restriction on Commercial Truck Traffic

It is unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to operate or cause to be operated a commercial truck, as

hereinafter defined, on any street, road, public right-of-way, or highway unless that route has been

designated by this Ordinance as one on which commercial truck traffic is permitted.

Section IV: Exception, Home Deliveries

A commercial truck may use or travel upon a street, road, public right-of-way, or highway even though it has

been designated by the Village as one on which commercial traffic is prohibited if the truck is traveling to a

residence for delivering or picking up goods, wares, or merchandise, or for the purpose of providing services

at the residence upon arrival. Provided, however, that in such event the travel along with prohibited route

shall be limited to the minimum necessary to accomplish the pickup, delivery, or service call, and said vehicle

shall be driven in such a manner as to leave the prohibited route as quickly by the closest available truck

route.

Section V: Designated Truck Routes

Commercial trucks shall be operated upon the following routes in the Village only except as otherwise

provided in the Ordinance:

1. M-15 State Road

Section VI: Signs, Posting

The Village shall, with the approval of the Genesee County Road Commission, cause all routes which are

designated as truck routes to be posted.

Section VIII: Special Permits

The Village Administrator shall have authority to grant a written permit in special cases which would

otherwise be in violation of the provisions of this Ordinance. Such permits, however, shall not be given for

more than one (1) round trip, and in no case shall a permit be valid for a period longer than ten (10) days

from the date of issue. Said permit shall describe the vehicle, the time and dates of travel, and the route to

be taken by the vehicle. The Village Council shall set a fee for such special permits by resolution. It is the

intention of this provision to provide for bona fide use of commercial vehicles and trucks outside of the truck

routes where the necessity and practicality of a situation dictates a proper exception to the application of the

Ordinance.

Section VIII: Violations

Any person, firm, or corporation which violates the provisions of this Ordinance shall be responsible for a

municipal civil infraction. The sanction for a violation of the Ordinance shall be a civil fine of not less than

$300.00, plus costs and other sanctions. Increased civil fines may be imposed for repeated violations of this

Ordinance by a person, firm, or corporation. A “repeat violation” of this Ordinance is a second or subsequent

violation of this Ordinance committed by a person, firm, or corporation within six (6) months of a prior

violation of this Ordinance, and for which the person, firm, or corporation admits responsibility or is

determined to be responsible.

The sanction for a violation of the Ordinance which is a first repeat violation shall be a civil fine of not less

than $500.00, plus costs and other sanctions. The sanction for a violation of this Ordinance which is a second

or subsequent repeat violation shall be a civil fine of not less than $1,000.00, plus costs and other sanctions.

An Authorized Village official, the Village Code Enforcement Officer, any law enforcement officer, including

but not limited to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department or the Michigan State Police Department, and

the Village Attorney are authorized to issue municipal civil infraction citations for violations of this Ordinance.

Section IX: Administrative Liability

No officer, agent, or employee of the Village, or member of the Village Council shall render themselves

personally liable for any damage that may accrue to any person as a result of any act, omission, decision, or

other consequence or occurrence arising out of the discharge of their duties and responsibilities pursuant to

this Ordinance.

Section X: Severability

The provisions of this ordinance are hereby declared to be severable and if any clause, sentence, word,

section or provision is hereafter declared void or unenforceable for any reason by any court of competent

jurisdiction, it shall not affect the remainder of such ordinance which shall continue in full force and effect.

Section XI: Repeal

All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed; provided that this ordinance

shall not be construed to repeal expressly or by implication any provision of the Village Building Code.

Section XIII: Effective Date

This ordinance shall take effect 30 days after publication as required by law.

Adopted______________, 2024; Published_____________, 2024; Effective_______________, 2024

The Village President declared the ordinance adopted.

Keith Walworth

Village President

CERTIFICATION

The foregoing is a true copy of Ordinance Number _______which was enacted by the Village Council of

the Village of Goodrich at a regular meeting held on Monday, __________________ 2024.

Sheri L. Wilkerson, CMC

Village Administrator/Clerk