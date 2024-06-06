Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF COMMITTEE MEETING

The Groveland Township Accessory Building Committee will meet on Thursday June

13 th . The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Offices, located at,

4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. This meeting is open to the public and a

quorum shall not be present.

Additional, verbal information will be available prior to the meeting at the Township

Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your

written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

You may also email your comments to building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator