Public Notice: Groveland Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

Groveland Twp. Board 7/8/2024

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Budget Amendments

Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 6/10/24

NEW BUSINESS

Tabled FY25 MCCC Contract

Approved Wade Trim Associates

Approved Zoning Ordinance & Map

Approved Exterior Cleaning Service

Approved Guardian Alarm

Discussed Smart Security on doors & cameras

Discussed plans for facility repair, renewal & smaller capital projects

Tabled phones for Board Members

FIRE BUSINESS

Reviewed Calls & Recent Business

Laura Baughey

Recording Secretary