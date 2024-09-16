Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Groveland Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing at their

regular scheduled meeting on October 8, 2024 at 7:00pm, at the Groveland Township

offices, located at 4695 Grange Hall Road in Holly.

The Purpose of these public hearings are as follows:

 PH24-0008: Steven Arnes who lives at 4320 Bald Eagle Lake, a 3.2 acres

parcel, owned by Kyle Konzer, ID# 02-27-352-041, with RE/F zoning, requests

a variance (V240001) of Chapter 54, Article 3 RE/F Dimensional Standards

and Article 2.11 (c), to allow approximately 10 ft of proposed new pole barn

be in the front yard. Owner Kyle Konzer does approve this request.

 PH24-0010: Chris & Stacy St. James owners of parcel ID#s 02-02-200-025,

006 & 007, 42 acres combined, zoned RE/F, requests a variance (V240004) of

chapter 54 Article 3 RE/F, to place a pole barn in the front yard larger than

allowed.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business

hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at

the Township Office one week prior to the meeting.

Danielle Willcock

Building Planning & Zoning

building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

248-634-4152