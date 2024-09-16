Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Groveland Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing at their
regular scheduled meeting on October 8, 2024 at 7:00pm, at the Groveland Township
offices, located at 4695 Grange Hall Road in Holly.
The Purpose of these public hearings are as follows:
PH24-0008: Steven Arnes who lives at 4320 Bald Eagle Lake, a 3.2 acres
parcel, owned by Kyle Konzer, ID# 02-27-352-041, with RE/F zoning, requests
a variance (V240001) of Chapter 54, Article 3 RE/F Dimensional Standards
and Article 2.11 (c), to allow approximately 10 ft of proposed new pole barn
be in the front yard. Owner Kyle Konzer does approve this request.
PH24-0010: Chris & Stacy St. James owners of parcel ID#s 02-02-200-025,
006 & 007, 42 acres combined, zoned RE/F, requests a variance (V240004) of
chapter 54 Article 3 RE/F, to place a pole barn in the front yard larger than
allowed.
Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business
hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at
the Township Office one week prior to the meeting.
Danielle Willcock
Building Planning & Zoning
building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
248-634-4152