Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS
Groveland Twp. Board 10/9/2024
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 9/9/24
Special Board Minutes 9/12/24
Special Board Minutes 10/1/24
NEW BUSINESS
Discussed CBIZ Report
Approved Chairs & Tables for the Board Room
Approved Arnold Roofing bid for Township Roof
Discussed Fire Station Construction Completion
Approved Citizen Request-Resolution #2024-013
FIRE BUSINESS
Approved New Hire Kaleb Fairless
Reviewed Calls & Recent Business
Laura Baughey
Recording Secretary
