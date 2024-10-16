Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS

Groveland Twp. Board 10/9/2024

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Budget Amendments

Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 9/9/24

Special Board Minutes 9/12/24

Special Board Minutes 10/1/24

NEW BUSINESS

Discussed CBIZ Report

Approved Chairs & Tables for the Board Room

Approved Arnold Roofing bid for Township Roof

Discussed Fire Station Construction Completion

Approved Citizen Request-Resolution #2024-013

FIRE BUSINESS

Approved New Hire Kaleb Fairless

Reviewed Calls & Recent Business

Laura Baughey

Recording Secretary