Public Notice: Groveland Township

By on No Comment

SYNOPSIS
Groveland Twp. Board 10/9/2024
Call to Order &amp; Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 9/9/24
Special Board Minutes 9/12/24
Special Board Minutes 10/1/24
NEW BUSINESS
Discussed CBIZ Report
Approved Chairs &amp; Tables for the Board Room
Approved Arnold Roofing bid for Township Roof
Discussed Fire Station Construction Completion
Approved Citizen Request-Resolution #2024-013
FIRE BUSINESS
Approved New Hire Kaleb Fairless
Reviewed Calls &amp; Recent Business
Laura Baughey
Recording Secretary

Public Notice: Groveland Township added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.