Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS Groveland Twp. Board 1/13/2025 Call to Order & Roll Call Approved Agenda Approved: Accts Payable Financial Reports Investment Reports Budget Amendments Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 12/9/24 Special Board Twp Minutes Meeting 12/18/2024 NEW BUSINESS Approved Budget Workshop Approved MTA Conference Approved Basic Institute Approved New Planning Commission Appt Approved Leadership School Approved OCCMTA Discussed Planning Services for 2025 Approved Vacant Board Trustee Position Hired Kevin Wiederhold Approved Election Coordinating Commission Report Signer FIRE BUSINESS Approved hiring Trevor Dean as fill in Fire Fighter Approved promoting Kyle Bruder as Full time Fire Fighter and Paramedic Approved Fire Fighter Justin Mroz pay increase Approved DNR Grant Reviewed Calls & Recent Business Laura Baughey Recording Secretary