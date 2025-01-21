Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

Because the People Want to Know

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

Board of Trustees

ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING

The Groveland Township Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9am. The meeting will be held at the

Groveland Township Offices at 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.

The purpose of this meeting is to review and discuss the proposed

budget for the township and fire department for the 2025-2026 fiscal

year.

This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public

Act 267 of 1976, as amended (MCL 41.72a(2)(3)), and the Americans

with Disabilities Act.

Published by:

Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk

4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152 ext 101