PUBLIC NOTICE
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
Board of Trustees
ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING
The Groveland Township Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9am. The meeting will be held at the
Groveland Township Offices at 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442.
The purpose of this meeting is to review and discuss the proposed
budget for the township and fire department for the 2025-2026 fiscal
year.
This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public
Act 267 of 1976, as amended (MCL 41.72a(2)(3)), and the Americans
with Disabilities Act.
Published by:
Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk
4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442
248-634-4152 ext 101
