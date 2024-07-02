Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE ZONING

BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing regarding a requested Variance 911

Evergreen Ridge, on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Brondon Township Office

395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462.

A dimensional variance to allow an above ground pool to be located in the front (eastern)

yard.

All interested citizens are requested to attend the Public Hearing. Public comments may

be submitted in writing or presented orally at the time of the meeting.

If you are unable to be present at the Public Hearing, please submit your written

comments to the Village Manager, 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, BEFORE the

scheduled Public Hearing.

For further information, please contact Amber Willson, Village Clerk, at 248-627-4976.

NOTE: Anyone planning to attend the meeting who requires special assistance under the

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the Village Office at 248-627-4976

seventy-two (72) hours before the meeting. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00

a.m. to 5:00 p.m.