Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
PUBLICE HEARING NOTICE
COMMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Ortonville will hold a Public
Hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant (CBDG)
Funds. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7:00
p.m. during a Regular Meeting of the Village Council at the Brandon
Township Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, for the purpose
of entertaining public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2025
application in the approximate amount of $8,001.00 for the potential
funding of eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend
the Hearing. Comments may also be submitted in writing or in person at
476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November
20, 2024. Anyone planning to attend who requires reasonable
accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act must notify the
Village Clerk, by Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Contact
Amber Willson at 248-627-4976 or villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com for
accommodations or additional information.
Amber Willson, Clerk
Village of Ortonville