Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

PUBLICE HEARING NOTICE

COMMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Ortonville will hold a Public

Hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant (CBDG)

Funds. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7:00

p.m. during a Regular Meeting of the Village Council at the Brandon

Township Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, for the purpose

of entertaining public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2025

application in the approximate amount of $8,001.00 for the potential

funding of eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend

the Hearing. Comments may also be submitted in writing or in person at

476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November

20, 2024. Anyone planning to attend who requires reasonable

accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act must notify the

Village Clerk, by Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Contact

Amber Willson at 248-627-4976 or villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com for

accommodations or additional information.

Amber Willson, Clerk

Village of Ortonville