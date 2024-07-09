Public Notice: Public Notice

GROVELAND TOWNHIP

Notice of Public Accuracy Test of Voting Equipment

To the qualified electors of Groveland Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test of the Hart Voting Equipment to be used for

the August 6, 2024 Primary Election is scheduled for July 17, 2024 at 2:00pm at the Groveland

Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442. The Public Accuracy test

is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to tabulate the votes cast at the

election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk

Published in compliance with MCL 168.798