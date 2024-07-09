Public Notice: Public Notice

GROVELAND TOWNHIP
Notice of Public Accuracy Test of Voting Equipment
To the qualified electors of Groveland Township, Oakland County, State of Michigan:
Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test of the Hart Voting Equipment to be used for
the August 6, 2024 Primary Election is scheduled for July 17, 2024 at 2:00pm at the Groveland
Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442. The Public Accuracy test
is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to tabulate the votes cast at the
election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.
Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk
Published in compliance with MCL 168.798