By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

On Nov. 30, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is encouraging people to Shop Small for Small Business Saturday.

“The DDA has been a registered Neighborhood Champion with Shop Small since the very first Small Business Saturday,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA executive director. “As an accredited Main Street America community, we are pre-qualified as a Neighborhood Champion and our role is to generate excitement around Small Business Saturday, creating the holiday shopping experience and allowing our local businesses to capitalize.”

Small Business Saturday is an initiative created by American Express in 2010 to encourage shoppers to patronize small business during the holiday season, and is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The goal is to support independent businesses and local economies.

This year, the theme in Ortonville is Sip & Shop, and participating businesses will provide complimentary beverages including coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more while patrons shop. There will also be the DDA’s Scratch & Win downtown dollar giveaway and the Shop Small swag and giveaways. There is also a shopping guide in today’s edition of The Citizen.

“Rallying our community to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season helps us say ‘thank you’ to and recognize how much our small, local businesses mean to this community and region.”

It is also the last day to enter the Local Gem Sweepstakes through Oakland County for a chance to win one of three grand prizes from the county or one of three from the Ortonville DDA. For more information on Local Gems, visit oakgov.com/shopsmall.