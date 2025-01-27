Sylvia ‘Corky’ Bohlen

Sylvia “Corky” Corinne (Peifer) Bohlen, age 99, of Goodrich, MI, peacefully “bit the big cheeseburger in the sky” in her sleep on Friday, January 24, 2025. Corky was born on November 10, 1925, in Flint, MI and raised in the church, which helped create a strong love for Jesus Christ. She grew up in Davison and Atlas, where they hosted many family and friends over the years. Corky attended Longfellow Elementary, Davison Elementary, Atlas School, and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1943. She worked at Perry’s Grocery Store in Atlas while in school.

On July 20, 1944, she married Edward Gene Bohlen whom she met while attending high school, and together they shared 71 years of marriage until his passing in 2015. Corky’s life was defined by her devotion to family, faith, and community. Her greatest joy was spending time with her loved ones, and she cherished every moment.

An avid card player, Corky was known for her competitive spirit and her love for gathering family and friends around the table. For 22 years, she served as a bus driver for Goodrich Community Schools, earning the affection of many students who were lucky enough to ride with her. Her service extended beyond her work life, as she was a dedicated volunteer at the North End Soup Kitchen, where she offered a helping hand and kind heart to those in need for many years.

Corky was a devout Catholic and an active member of the Women’s Club of Goodrich. Her faith was a guiding force in her life, and she believed in the power of prayer, love, and kindness. She was always a matchmaker, finding joy in bringing people together, and she loved nothing more than watching her grandchildren’s activities, cheering them on at every event.

Her family remembers her love for the simple pleasures of life, including fishing trips to Canada with her sons, tending to her plants and flowers, creating delicious homemade bread and cookies, and custom hand-made sweaters and afghans. Corky had a special place in her heart for her rescue cats, who brought her comfort and joy throughout the years.

Corky’s love for life also took her on many adventures, especially to their property in Mesick, Michigan, where she enjoyed family vacations. Always ready for a new adventure, Corky could often be heard saying she was ready to “run the roads.”

Corky is survived by her children Thomas Bohlen, Scott Bohlen, Michael Bohlen, and Jayme Simmonds; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and children Jeffery, Darlona, Shawn, and Timothy.

The family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison, MI. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating. Immediately following the service, Corky will be laid to rest in St. John Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North End Soup Kitchen in Corky’s memory.

Corky’s legacy of love, laughter, and faith will forever remain in the hearts of her family and all who knew her. Rest in peace, Grandma—your family will carry your memory with them always.