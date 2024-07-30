Theresa Marie Tersigni

TERSIGNI, Teresa Marie; of Clarkston formerly of Ortonville; passed away peacefully on July 28, 2024; age 65;

preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary; sister of Karen (Rod) Mersino, Cindy (Tim) Curtis, Tom (late Lynne) Tersigni, Tony Tersigni, Lisa Tersigni, Todd Tersigni, Ted (Melissa) Tersigni, Tim (Kate) Tersigni and Mary (Lou) Santo; “Aunt Tess” to 34 and many great nieces and great nephews. Teresa was a mortgage servicer for many years. She was a long time very active member and former officer of Sigma Beta Psi philanthropic sorority. She will be remembered for her generous heart and sense of humor. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, August 1st from 3:00pm-5:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm. Rosary service Thursday at the funeral home (time pending). Funeral Mass Friday, August 2nd at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting at the church at 9:30am.

Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to Right to Life of Michigan. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com