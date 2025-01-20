Township names new PC member

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to appoint Dan Crimmins as a new planning commissioner. Crimmins replaced Neil Loughlin who recently stepped down after serving since June 2019. Crimmins has been a township resident for 30 years and recently retired.

A Monroe County native, Crimmins moved to Groveland Township where he raised his two sons, both Brandon High School graduates. He worked as an engineer in the safety restraints industry where he was employed by Saturn, Allied Signal, Autoliv Americas, and Chrysler since 1999.