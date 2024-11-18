Township OKs $23K in CDBG funds

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Nov. 12, the Brandon Township board of trustees unanimously approved the 2025 Community Development Block Grant funds. $22,938 was allocated to public facilities and improvements – senior center and $4,048 was allocated to public services – youth services.

“In September I had to go to a workshop so we could actually be able to apply for this grant, and I did catch wind that you can use the reimbursement for wages for the senior center coordinator,” said Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair. “And so I caught wind of that, and I thought wow, what a perfect opportunity to save that money. I thought it would be a good opportunity for us. We’ve done a lot of projects in the past, but I thought this would be a good use of our money.”

The funds for the senior center would be allocated to the Edna Burton Senior Center. The township can only give 15% of CDBG funds to public services per program year, and the funds allocated to youth services would be used for Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.