Village CDBG funds allocated

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — At the regular meeting on Nov. 25, the Ortonville village council voted unanimously to allocate $3,500 of their 2025 Community Development Block Grant funds to childcare services and $4,501 to parks and recreation.

“We do have some funds that come via a Community Development Block Grant that we’re entitled to, and there’s a litany of ways that we can spend that money,” said village president Ken Quisenberry.

The funds allocated to childcare services will go towards Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance for programming for students under 13 years of age. BGYA sponsors and provides scholarships for students through Brandon Township Parks and Recreation and through Brandon Schools for various skill-building needs.

The funds going towards parks and recreation will go towards the concession stand at Sherman Park.

“The cost overruns really, really did put a crimp on our budget,” said Quisenberry. “Some or all of that money can be used to offset the money we used on that grant.