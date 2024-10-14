Village hunting rules to be enforced

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — With the archery deer season underway, the Village of Ortonville is reminding area residents that hunting in the Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park is prohibited.

“Hunting of any kind is prohibited on Village property including the park areas, notably it is specifically prohibited in the area commonly known as the Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park between Mill Street and Granger Road, bordered on the west by Harvey-Swanson Elementary, and on the East by the Crescent Hill neighborhood,” said Village Manager Matt Ryan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, hunting in safety zones with a bow or firearm is not permitted without the written permission of the owner of occupant of the property. The safety zones are all areas within 450 feet of an occupied building, dwelling, house, residence, cabin or any barn or other building used in a farm operation. Within the village, hunting with any firearm is prohibited.

According to the Ortonville parks ordinance, there is no hunting allowed in the Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park. Recently hunting supplies have been removed by the village.

“Archery hunting may be permissible under DNR guidelines on one or two very small portions of privately-owned property within the village,” said Ryan. “As sportsmen, we have a great deal of passion for the traditions of hunting season in Michigan and for the ability to put food on our families’ tables so we are happy to know that so many other great options exist in our local area for that passion to be pursued.”