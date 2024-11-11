Letters to the Editor Nov. 9, 2024

Veterans Day

As we approach Veterans Day, we pause to honor and recognize these brave men and women, who have selflessly put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms, and to protect our way of life. Their sacrifice is a constant reminder of the high cost of freedom and the debt of gratitude we owe to those who have served out country in times of war and during peace time.

We must remember the families our veterans who have stood by their loved ones during these difficult times of war and peace. Their sacrifice and support have been instrumental in sustaining our military members in their times of service.

Let us remember the countless others who have continued to serve our country with bravery and distinction. Let us honor their sacrifice by ensuring that they receive the support and care they deserve when they return home.

Respectfully written,

Duane F. Getzmeyer

Combat veteran

Past Post 582 commander

Brandon Township

OCEF Thank you

Thank you Ortonville Community for your generous donations!! The OCEF truck filled up in 3 hours on Saturday, November 2, at Bueches for our annual Thanksgiving collection! We also collected $250 cash and $450 in Bueches gift cards! We live in such a giving community. We also very much appreciate the donations from the Brandon School District, local churches, businesses, and organizations that contribute to OCEF during the holiday season. Our clients will be very blessed! Thank you!

Robin Loughlin

OCEF Vice Chair