2024 Citizen of the Year: Dennis Hoffman

From serving his country to years as an advocate for veteran affairs, Ortonville resident Dennis Hoffman has delivered a message of community support and a dedication to giving back to those in need.

“There are many veterans who can’t help themselves out there,” said Hoffman. “It’s just something I feel I have an obligation to do. The past VFW commanders were just getting by, and I wanted to make sure that we were more involved in the community.”

For providing significant leadership in the Ortonville-Brandon community Dennis Hoffman has been selected as the 2024 Citizen of the Year.

Hoffman, a 1966 graduate of Brandon High School, Ortonville VFW Post Commander and charter member has served as post commander since 2014. In 2023, Hoffman was also inducted to the Brandon High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.

“It’s quite an honor to be even nominated, but to be placed on the wall with the other graduates, it’s quite a privilege,” said Hoffman. “I just want to thank the community for all of the support they give us. The post has been here 38 years and has always been well supported. I strive to lead by example for all the area veterans and encourage them to join.”

Hoffman, an Army veteran (1968-69) who served overseas for 13 months on the Korean DMZ, has advocated a variety of projects as a local leader.

Hoffman spearheaded the Purple Heart Trail project which began when the Village of Ortonville was designated a Purple Heart Community on Aug. 1, 2016. Gov. Rick Snyder signed House Bill 5622 into law in December 2018 to designate the village portion of northbound and southbound M-15. In June 2019, two 6 feet by 2 feet road signs from the Michigan Department of Transportation were installed at the village limits along M-15. In 2020, the Kansas City, Mo. based VFW National Headquarters notified Hoffman of the national award of Merit for their Purple Heart Trail project.

Hoffman has worked tirelessly to help area veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“The need for assistance due to PTSD is real,” said Hoffman. “Over the years we’ve seen many different examples of triggers and a great need for interaction as a result. Help is available. I’ve known veterans that are fine and then a song comes on the radio and that changes. They will have to pull off the road and totally lose composure. Every veteran is impacted differently.”

Each year Hoffman helps coordinate the Buddy Poppy drive, Flag Day and donations for the Ortonville Community Fund Emergency Fund Back to School Project. Each Memorial Day, he helps organize the activities at the Ortonville Cemetery including the village parade for veterans. In addition, Hoffman along with other veterans continues to deliver flags at area cemeteries.

Hoffman along with other volunteers joined forces with the local Brandon Care Bears group to grow the Wreaths Across Ortonville project. Now, each December volunteers place artificial wreaths on veterans graves at the Ortonville Cemetery and Seymour Lake Cemetery. The wreaths are removed in January of each year.

Hoffman assembles the area military funeral honors which includes, the 21-gun salute, burial flag, color guard and the playing of “Taps.” He has made countless trips to the Great Lakes National Cemetery for veteran services.

“One of my top priorities is to continue keeping the VFW going by reaching out to area veterans,” he said. “In 2023 we lost seven VFW members, and so far in 2024 we lost another seven. We need new members to keep the post going. Area veterans are still a big part of the community.”

Dennis married Peggy Coomer Aug. 8, 1970 and were married 54 years. Peggy passed away Aug. 15, 2024. Their children Dale Hoffman, Susan (Reynolds), Cindy Kepel, and Dennis Hoffman were all Brandon High School graduates.

The Citizen of the Year award will be presented at 11 a.m. at the main stage on Sept. 14.