911 surcharge hike will be on August ballot

Genesee County — Resolution language regarding a proposed increase and extension of the 911 surcharge will appear on ballots during the Aug. 6 primary election.

This comes after the Genesee County Board of Commissioners passed a motion to approve an amendment to the resolution increasing the proposed surcharge from $2.60 per device to $3, which is the state’s maximum 911 surcharge. The vote was unanimous during a meeting on Wednesday, May 8, ahead of its May 14 deadline.

County Commissioner Martin Cousineau made the motion to make the amendment for the increase and extension, which received unanimous support.

Commissioner Dale Weighill offered discussion on the topic of the increased and extended 911 surcharge.

“We want 911 to be answered when we call it, when our relatives call it and when the public calls,” said Weighill. “There was never any question about not providing a level of support to the service.”

Jim Busch, Genesee County 911 Consortium member representing Atlas Township said the $1.86 was passed in 2017 and expires in late 2025.

Each resident of Genesee County is currently billed per device a 911 surcharge each month.

“This increase is necessary to continue to fund the operations of the 911 emergency call services,” said Busch, Atlas Township interim supervisor.

“The surcharge funding is used to run the total operation of the Genesee County 911 Dispatch Authority. The Dispatch Authority is 100-percent funded by the surcharge and this is the only source of income for 911 emergency call answering services within Genesee County, including operations, facilities, equipment, and maintenance costs.

The Genesee County 911 Dispatch Authority serves as central dispatch for 31 communities, 26 police departments, 19 fire departments and four emergency medical ambulance services. The center directs almost half a million calls annually.

Following the May 8 meeting, Genesee County 911 Chairman Frederick Thorsby said he wanted to thank the Board of Commissioners for their time and diligence in approving the request to increase and extend the surcharge in order to help fund Genesee County 911.

“This is a public safety agency, a vital service that can only be provided through the 911 Consortium,” said Thorsby. “This funding will pay for employee wages, benefits, training and equipment to provide Genesee County with one of the finest dispatch centers in Michigan.”

Thorsby added the hard work will begin now, which entails educating voters in order to approve the new surcharge amount.

Genesee County 911 Communications Center Executive Director Tim Jones added while the Board of Commissioners did vote and approve the 911 board’s original surcharge request, but only for five years instead of the proposed 10-year extension.

