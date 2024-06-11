Abel Guajardo

GUAJARDO, ABEL DOMINGO of Ortonville, Michigan passed away June 8, 2024. At the age of 78. He bravely weathered his final days with a smile and a positive attitude. Born on May 19, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Joaquin Alberto and Consuelo (nee: Garcia) Guajardo. Abel married the former Penny Lee Brockman in Pontiac, Michigan at the Justice of the Peace on April 4, 1968, while he was home on leave from Korea before deploying to Germany. Abel is survived by his loving wife of 56years, Penny Guajardo; two sons, Abel D. Guajardo, II and Norman M. Guajardo; one daughter, Brooke Leandra Guajardo; two grandchildren, Austin J. Stahl and Nova Lynn Haymon; two sisters, Yolanda (Bill) Chapa and Ruth (Harold) Gearhart; brother-in-law, Dan Schell; also, by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jacqueline Schell and his Uncle Arnie and Aunt Sandra Garcia. Abel, in his military days known as “50 Cal Sal” was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also the National Guard Military Police deployed to Desert Storm, receiving 4 Honorable Discharges and 2 Meritorious Ribbons, just like Forest Gump! He was Post Commander for 8 years at the Pontiac VFW Post 1370 and just recently joined the local Ortonville VFW Post 582. Abel worked at GM and after being drafted returned to GM retiring after 30 years. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Interment following at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Road, Holly with military honors. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville VFW Post #582. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.villagefh.com