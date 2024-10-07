Annual Witches Night Out returns to downtown Ortonville, Oct. 12

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Witches are welcome, warlocks are tolerated for the seventh annual 2024 Witches Night Out.

From 3-9 p.m., on Oct. 12, grab your broom for a ladies night out style event with a Halloween theme in downtown Ortonville.

“We have over 70 vendors,” said Toni Mariucci, event coordinator. “This is our seventh year and each year it just continues to get bigger and bigger.”

In addition to the 70 vendors, there will be photo stations around downtown Ortonville, mead tasting from B. Nektar Meadery, Blake’s Apple Orchard serving at the ‘Drunken Hag’ tent, and much more. Streets will be closed starting at noon for this adults-only event.

“It’s a fun-filled event for the ladies,” said Mariucci. “Witches welcome, warlocks tolerated, kids safely locked away.”

This annual event will bring back the hearse parade at 3:30 p.m., entertainment in Old Town Hall from 5-8 p.m., and of course the witch hat and witch cackle contest.

“We actually have three different categories for the hat contest,” said Mariucci. “Wicked, over the top, and fairest in the land.”

There will be passports for patrons to get stamped at the local businesses, and there will be official Witches Night Out t-shirts on sale at It’s the Little Things. There will also be street performances by Blue Crow Talent.

9-10 p.m. there will be Drag Queen Bingo at the Old Town Hall, which is a ticketed event, so check out the Witches Night Out Facebook event for more information on how to get tickets. There will also be three food trucks in downtown, and the annual Carnival Creep Show will be next to the fire station on South Street. New this year is a Storytime with Winifred Sanderson, followed by photo ops with both Winifred and back-from-the-grave Billy Butcherson at the Mann School House and the Old Mill Museum grounds. There will be blacksmith demonstrations at the Old Mill Museum Blacksmith Shop.

The old jail will be up at the corner of Mill and South Streets, open for photos. Members of the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance will be available to take photos of patrons in the jail cell for a donation. Also at the BGYA booth will be passports. Fill them out by visiting stores and vendors, and turn them in at the DJ stage once complete.

For the most up-to-date information, ticketed event details, and featured businesses and vendors, check out the Ortonville DDA on Facebook and the Witches Night Out event.