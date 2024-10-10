Anthony Amico

AMICO, ANTHONY JOHN of Groveland Township, Michigan: passed away peacefully on September 24, 2024. He was 83. Anthony was born June 11, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Raffaela (nee: Pasqualone) Amico. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Sean) (Robinson) Amico and Sheryl Amico; two grandchildren, Olivia Robinson and Anthony John Amico Robinson; sister Gloria (Frank) Torrice; also survived by 3 nieces and 1 nephew; he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Henrietta. Anthony was a resident of Ortonville for 53 years and formerly owned and operated Carmen’s Restaurant. A memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Please note the family has requested no carnations be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com