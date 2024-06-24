Assistant to superintendent, board of education retires

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — After 10 years an assistant to the superintendent and board of education with the Brandon School District, Maria Schubring is retiring.

“I will always cherish my time here,” she said. “I’ve had the great experience of working with five superintendents while learning something new from each one of them.”

Schubring began working with the district in 2014, and her retirement plans include travel, spending time with family, and volunteering.

“I feel honored to have worked with so many dedicated and committed staff members,” she said. “I have witnessed and celebrated so many outstanding successes by our students, teachers, administrators, support staff, board members and school community. I am going to remember each one that has been celebrated.

During the regular school board meeting on Monday night, Schubring was gifted with a wooden blackhawk statue for her garden in honor of her time with the district.

“I have never seen such a close-knit community with people who are passionate about the school district and community at large,” she said. “Ortonville has many selfless people, committed and dedicated to helping with a desire to make a difference. A few that come to mind include Bob McArthur and Lynn Schank. I do believe that, ‘Once a Blackhawk, Always a Blackhawk.’ Brandon schools will continue to be a beacon of light in my life as I plan my departure and prepare to turn off my Brandon office light.”

Alexis Wheat will be taking over as the new executive assistant to the superintendent and board of education.