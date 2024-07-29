Assistant to the superintendent, school board selected

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— At the Monday night Goodrich Board of Education meeting, Lisa Rafferty was introduced as the new central office assistant to the superintendent. She replaces long-time assistant Joy Moll who moved to work in the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area School District.

Rafferty, had served as the Oaktree Elementary School building secretary since 2018.

“I absolutely loved every second at Oaktree,” said Rafferty, a 1999 Waterford Kettering High School graduate, who earned an associates degree from Oakland Community College in Early Childhood Education. “I loved the kids, the staff and working where my kids attended.”

Lisa married her high school sweetheart Pete and moved to the Goodrich area in 2009. The couple has three girls London, a GHS freshman; Lucy, a GHS senior and Laelah a Grand Valley State University sophomore.

“When I was at Oaktree London was in second grade and Lucy was in fifth,” she said. “Now, working at the central office both London and Lucy are nearby at the high school. I’m excited to take on a new role and help the district from a different aspect.”