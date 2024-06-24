Atlas Township eyes additional senior services

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the Atlas Township Board of Trustees discussed a possible senior citizen organization in the community.

Jim Busch, interim township supervisor, said the Goodrich/Atlas Township Silver Fox has formed for Genesee County residents 62 years old and up that will assist in organizing activities for seniors. Currently, Atlas Township residents are utilizing Grand Blanc Senior Center, 12632 Pagels Dr., Grand Blanc and Davsion Area Senior Center 10135, Lapeer Road for activities. The residents of Genesee County are assessed a senior millage of which about $280,000 was collected from property owners of Atlas Township, said Busch.

“Several residents stepped forward and requested local activities for seniors,” said Busch. “The next step is to provide a list of activities that could be funded for the next fiscal year. Once they are approved for funding, area seniors can participate. Right now there are no events in the community.”.