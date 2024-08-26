Atlas Township Pathway millage will return to ballot in near future

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — The pathways millage that was first approved nearly a decade ago and narrowly failed on Aug. 6 in the partisan primary will return to area voters in the near future.

Atlas Township voters recently denied the pathways millage with 1,070 votes against and 991 votes for on the Aug. 6 ballot. The pathway millage of .125 or $6.25 per year taxable value $100,000 was needed to continue and support a series of growing and existing trails within the township.

“We’re disappointed with the results of the vote,” said Jim Busch, Atlas Township supervisor. “We missed the deadline for the November ballot. Right now we are exploring our options.”

The Pathways millage expired in December 2023 and will not be on the township Winter taxes. Currently, there is about $174,000 remaining in the Pathways account.

“There’s enough in there to cover any deficiencies,” he said. “The millage is about $50,000 per year.”

Going forward the township should be able to complete the current work on the Perry Road trail, he said.

“Right now there’s no elections set for 2025 and there will not be a special election,” he said.

The five year millage would have generated an estimated $56,625 for the first year and expired in 2028. The millage provides funds to maintain and construct recreational pathways in the township.

Other Genesee County-wide millages did pass in the Aug. 6 election.

A county-wide 911 surcharge was approved by about 60% of voters and that will increase the per-line charge for phone lines from $1.86 per line to $3 monthly, the maximum allowed by state law, from 2025 through 2029.

However, in Atlas Township only about 51% approved the surcharge.

The renewal of Genesee County senior services millage was supported by almost 70% of primary voters. The 0.6852-mill request will allow the county to continue funding for programs and services for those 60 or older, including for all 16 senior citizen centers in the county.

In Atlas Township only two of the four precincts approved the senior services millage. Beginning this fall locally, the Goodrich-Atlas Silver Foxes Senior will be providing events locally.

The group will meet from 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 10 and 24, Atlas Township, 7386 Gale Road, for the first “Meet & Greet.” Area seniors 60 years old and up are welcome for activities following a grant from the Genesee County Senior Services. 810-636-2548 for information.

The MTA millage was approved by nearly 60% of county voters and supports Your Ride and other related services for older residents, persons with disabilities, and the disadvantaged.

In Atlas Township about 60% of voters said no to the MTA millage. The proposal will roll back an existing millage that has been reduced to 1.209 mills to its original amount of 1.225 mills for five years, starting in 2025.