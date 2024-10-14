Blackhawk Cross Country at Greater Flint Championship

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Mt. Morris Twp. — On Oct. 5, the Ortonville Brandon Cross Country teams traveled to the EA Cummings Events Center in Mt. Morris for the Greater Flint Championships. On a cool fall morning perfect for distance runners the Brandon Blackhawks posted many personal bests.

The Blackhawk Boys Cross Country team was led by Junior Jacob Hylton 17:30 improving on his personal best by 30 seconds. Hylton was followed by three freshmen who all had lifetime best of around a minute. Chase Compau 19:08; Ryan Savoie 22:23, and Troy Wychyuse 22:37.

The Lady Blackhawks followed in the same awesome conditions. The girls team took seventh in their nine team division. They were led by Ava Clark 21:48 broke the 22 minute barrier running. She was followed by Senior Clara Mackey 23:00 which was a 35 second PR. She was followed by Danielle St James and Addison Hollenbeck, who had a 30 second lifetime best. The Lady Blackhawks were rounded out by Emmma Mulcahey, who broke the 27 minute barrier, Sadie Buell and Lilly Mastin who both ran 2 minute PR’s running under 28 minutes.

The Brandon Blackhawks cross country team next competes at the Kayla O Mara Invite in Goodrich next Saturday Oct.12.