Board OKs $500K for medical equipment upgrades

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Oct.7, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the fire department purchase of four LifePak monitors, two LUCAS devises, and two ambulance cot for the new ambulances.

The LifePaks are the cardiac monitors used by the fire department, and the LUCAS devices are used for CPR.

“The LifePaks are coming to the end of their life cycle, the LUCASs are at the end of their life cycle, and our stretchers, the ones we’re replacing, are from 2008,” said Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis. “They’re all within that time frame of, ‘we need to replace them’.”

The contract for the equipment with Stryker is for a three-year, 0% interest loan on the new equipment, a total of $484,626.34, spread out over three payments, in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

“We have funds, and we can pay for this equipment each year,” said Kwapis. “It would not start until 2025, we have six months about when our ambulances come in. We’ll try and get as much life out of all these devices up until that point.”