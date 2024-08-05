Brandon Fire Department awarded grant for gear

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon Twp. —The Brandon Fire Department was recently awarded $52,500 in grant funds from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

The grant was one of 187 grants provided to fire and safety agencies across the state. The funds at Brandon will be used for 18 sets of turnout gear

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our firefighters is paramount,” said LEO Director Susan Corbin.

“This grant will provide essential gear that allows our firefighters to respond more effectively to emergencies, protecting both themselves and the public. We are committed to supporting the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”

The grant program assists full-time fire departments with purchasing additional turnout gear for full-time firefighters, so sets that have been in a fire can be changed out of and cleaned right away.