Bueche’s Food World store director recognized for 45 years of service

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — Bueche’s Food World Store Director Joe Dore is on a daily mission.

The well stocked, polished aisles of the area landmark grocery store is a reflection of Dore’s more than four decades of dedication to providing the very best shopping experience to the community.

The Bueche family along with customers and employees recognized Dore for 45 years of service which include more than three decades in Ortonville.

A 1979 Flushing High School graduate, Dore started working at the Bueche’s Food World Flushing that same year.

“The economy was pretty rough back then,” recalls Dore. “The Flushing store was about a half mile from my home. So, I went to work there as a third shift stocker. I always prided myself as a hard worker.”

After about a year Dore was promoted to night crew manager.

“I relished the physical aspects of the job,” he said. “Especially when I was younger. Keeping the store in great condition daily, I keep it polished and very neat. The high standards have always been my goal.”

Dore was at the Flushing store until about 1992 and was promoted to Assistant Store Director during the day at the Bueche’s Food World Ortonville when the store first opened. The store was the first modern supermarket to be located in the community.

“I was looking for a new challenge at that time to better myself,” he said.

Dore saw the new store built from vacant land at the southeast corner of Oakwood Road and M-15.

“I started at the Ortonville store from day one,” he said. “The drive from Flushing is part of my day, it helps me unwind. The same concept and dedication to customer service that succeeded in Flushing is now part of our area.”

About ten years later Dore was promoted to Store Director in Ortonville.

“We strive to be involved in the community for all the organizations in the area,” he said. “The best parts of the job are all the customers that come into the store. I never get tired of that. Also, I thrive on getting the store ready for business each day.”

The Ortonville area is an amazing community, he added.

“Over the years you greet people that have been with you for a very long time,” he said. “Whether it is sports or the weather or what you may have in common it’s fun to chat and engage.”

Jennifer Wilkins along with Matthew Crumm are the owners of Bueche’s Food World.

“The wealth of grocery knowledge that Joe offers is vital to Bueche’s,” said Wilkins. “He has been a constant for Bueche’s for 45 years and we could not do it without him!”

Dore also reflected on the years of community engagement through the employees that have bagged or carried out groceries for customers.

“It’s often their first job,” said Dore. “It puts a few bucks in their pockets. I say, ‘it may not be the best job you ever have, but it won’t be your worst either.’ It builds communication skills and talking to adults, it builds character in our youth.”