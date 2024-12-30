Carol Dyer

DYER, CAROL JUNE, age 85, of Ortonville, passed away December 20, 2024. She was born on November 2, 1939, in Madison Heights, Michigan, daughter of the late William and Vera Corbin (nee Robinson). Loving wife of the late Willie A. Dyer. Dear mother of Dion (Sherry) Dyer, Kelly Garris and the late Mark Dyer; proud grandmother of Tiffanie, Heather, Joshua, Danielle, Sidney, Stosh, and Brittani; great grandmother of Xylah, Oryah, Hysaan, Caelum, Mark, Marshawn, Odin, and Bodhi; sister of Bonnie Corbin, Mary Ann (Tom) Pennington and Marilyn (Bill) Bissett. Carol was a longtime member of the Baptist Church of Hadley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2024 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Village Funeral Home; 135 South Street, Ortonville. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, 11:00 AM, with an instate time of 10:00 AM at the Baptist Church of Hadley. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations in Carol’s name may be given to the church. Kindly keep Carol and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit, www.VillageFH.com